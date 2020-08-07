About this Course

What you will learn

  • Learn key features of COVID-19 and common presenting symptoms.

  • Prevent COVID-19 transmission to healthcare providers and other individuals.

  • Assess and give immediate care to patients in acute respiratory distress to prevent worsening.

  • Provide advanced management and stabilization of patients in severe respiratory distress, including early ventilator management.

Skills you will gain

  • emergency/critical care
  • respiratory distress
  • infection prevention
  • ventilator management
  • covid-19 diagnosis and treatment

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

MODULE 1: COVID-19 Key Features, PPE and Vaccines

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
2 hours to complete

MODULE 2: Clinical Assessment of COVID-19 Patients

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min)
1 hour to complete

MODULE 3: Diagnostic Assessment of COVID-19 Patients

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min)
1 hour to complete

MODULE 4: Early Treatment of the Dyspneic COVID-19 Patient

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min)
1 hour to complete

MODULE 5: Advanced Treatment of the Severely Dyspneic COVID-19 Patient

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min)
1 hour to complete

MODULE 6: Initial Ventilator Management and Troubleshooting in COVID-19 Patients

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

