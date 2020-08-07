COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the globe and all providers must be prepared to recognize, stabilize and treat patients with novel coronavirus infection. Following completion of this short course physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals will have a unified, evidenced-based approach to saving the lives of patients with COVID-19, including those who are critically ill.
Learn key features of COVID-19 and common presenting symptoms.
Prevent COVID-19 transmission to healthcare providers and other individuals.
Assess and give immediate care to patients in acute respiratory distress to prevent worsening.
Provide advanced management and stabilization of patients in severe respiratory distress, including early ventilator management.
- emergency/critical care
- respiratory distress
- infection prevention
- ventilator management
- covid-19 diagnosis and treatment
Stanford University
MODULE 1: COVID-19 Key Features, PPE and Vaccines
In this module, you will learn the clinical signs of COVID-19 infection in patients and how to properly use personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
MODULE 2: Clinical Assessment of COVID-19 Patients
In this module, you will learn how to evaluate any sick patient including children. An optional Telehealth module is available as well.
MODULE 3: Diagnostic Assessment of COVID-19 Patients
In this module, you will learn to use bedside diagnostic ultrasound to evaluate COVID-19 patients as well as the utility of other common diagnostic tests.
MODULE 4: Early Treatment of the Dyspneic COVID-19 Patient
In this module, you will learn about positioning, different types of oxygen therapy, and therapeutics for patients with suspected COVID-19.
MODULE 5: Advanced Treatment of the Severely Dyspneic COVID-19 Patient
In this module, you will learn advanced airway management techniques including bag mask ventilation, endotracheal intubation, and the use of medications in intubated patients.
MODULE 6: Initial Ventilator Management and Troubleshooting in COVID-19 Patients
In this module, you will learn how to initiate ventilator management and identify complications in intubated COVID-19 patients.
A brilliantly constructed course that provides a concise breadth of knowledge regarding COVID-19. Highly recommended for healthcare workers entering and/or serving at the frontlines.
This course is excellent. It brings you through the various bases of covid. Meeting and assessing patient to intubation and signs and symptoms to recommend a correct form of action for patient.
Wonderful thank you. Full of great tips, well illustrated and explained systematic approach to patients with varying degrees of illness. This has increased my confidence to handle COVID-19 patients.
The course was excellent but it was easy to think I had clicked one answer only to find that the curser had moved my answer to another answer. Software improvement might help.
