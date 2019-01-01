Dr. Strehlow is a Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine/Surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine and Director of the Clinical Decision Unit. He is actively involved in the development of Emergency Medicine internationally and co-directs the Stanford Emergency Medicine International (SEMI) program and fellowship. Dr. Strehlow has been actively involved in the development of emergency medicine and emergency medical services across the globe including in countries such as India, Nepal, and Cambodia. He has received multiple teaching awards including the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Rising Star Speaking Award and the Stanford University Emergency Medicine Teaching Award.