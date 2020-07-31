Chevron Left
COVID-19 Training for Healthcare Workers by Stanford University

COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the globe and all providers must be prepared to recognize, stabilize and treat patients with novel coronavirus infection. Following completion of this short course physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals will have a unified, evidenced-based approach to saving the lives of patients with COVID-19, including those who are critically ill. Learning modules are broken into short videos presented in a richly illustrated and compelling manner. The course is self paced and providers can schedule their learning to fit with their schedules. Topics include symptoms and signs in patients with COVID-19, early stabilization of patients, preventing the need for intubation, and ventilator management. The best evidence and guidelines are summarized while accompanying handouts provide written learning points and links to online resources. Simple infographics are available for providers to utilize within their care facilities to educate and promote optimal care across their entire institution. To learn more about our other programs and find additional resources, please visit Stanford Emergency Medicine International (https://emed.stanford.edu/specialized-programs/international.html), The Stanford Center for Health Education (https://healtheducation.stanford.edu/), and our Digital Medic Initiative (https://digitalmedic.stanford.edu/our-work/covid-19-resources/). Accreditation The Stanford University School of Medicine is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Credit Designation The Stanford University School of Medicine designates this enduring material for a maximum of 5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. If you would like to earn CME credit from Stanford University School of Medicine for participating in this course, please review the information here prior to beginning the activity....

EB

May 31, 2021

Wonderful thank you. Full of great tips, well illustrated and explained systematic approach to patients with varying degrees of illness. This has increased my confidence to handle COVID-19 patients.

NL

Jan 25, 2021

I love this course because it helped me a lot in understanding Covid-19 and what are the different managements that can be applied on a daily basis at work. Thank you so much for this wonderful CE!

By Dorcas P

Jul 31, 2020

This course is an interesting one,

I can asses a patient with a covid_19, i can intervene by administering oxygen and can administer other medications, i can identify a covid_19 patient.

By Art A

Jul 20, 2020

It was a good course for me, I'm not a medical professional, however, I did learn what one might expect if hospitalized for Covid-19. Additionally, learned what a great job people in the medical field are already doing.

By Maria J C

Aug 9, 2020

The course was able to give me new knowledge regarding COVID-19. All the materials used were good and easy to understand. I just hope that the certificate provided will have a better format as the current one has text overlapping with the margin. Thanks!

By FEROZ K

Oct 22, 2020

The course was extremely helpful and informative. It was perfectly balanced between use of pharmacological as well as non-pharmacological interventions used for the management of COVID-19 patients.

By Julius C A

Jan 12, 2021

I highly recommend to all, this course is not just for medical professionals. In this time of pandemic we should learn how to identify if the person has a covid-19 and what we can do to help them.

By Eric d F K

Jul 21, 2020

I loved the course I would like a contention aimed at mental health. How do I get my certificate.

By Sivan G

Aug 21, 2020

A wealth of information delivered clearly and concisely. Assessments were challenging and took me a few tries to get to 100% which helped me learn the material more effectively.

By lyn L

Jan 26, 2021

I love this course because it helped me a lot in understanding Covid-19 and what are the different managements that can be applied on a daily basis at work. Thank you so much for this wonderful CE!

By rosdi z

Aug 13, 2020

Great course and knowledgeable lecturer. Detail explanation and easy to follow. However, the hands out should (if possible) contain the same material as in video presentation.

By Ramesh T

Jul 25, 2020

This is very important course for all peramedic staff.thank you for your valuable information about covid-19 pendamic.through this course I learnt so many things are new.

By e b

May 31, 2021

Wonderful thank you. Full of great tips, well illustrated and explained systematic approach to patients with varying degrees of illness. This has increased my confidence to handle COVID-19 patients.

By Reece D

Aug 1, 2020

Absolutely excellent. Relevant and a must-do for every healthcare professional worldwide. You will learn skills that are fully transferrable beyond the scope of COVID-19

By Mishal D D

Aug 5, 2020

amazing course. got to learn so many things. this course has really upgraded my knowledge. my only concern is how do i access my certificate?. i cant find it anywhere.

By Reza H

Jul 25, 2020

A great compact course presenting necessary key information a health care provider needs to know to manage COVID patients.

By Eji D

Jul 24, 2020

This is super informative and interesting. I will surely recommend it.

Thanks Stanford University management and Coursera.

By Raju

Jul 26, 2020

Very useful online training session for all healthcare professionals. Thanks Dr. Mahadevan and Dr. Mathew team.

By JULIO C H

Aug 2, 2020

Through this course, I have learned the various processes that need to be known in relation to patients with COVIT 19. I encourage you to continue advising so that you can have a better understanding of the different strategies that are needed to improve the health of patients.

A hug for everyone from Peru. Julio César Horna.

By Dioni D G

Aug 2, 2020

It's a really helpful and very informative course on COVID-19. I had a much better understanding of the disease, much more than what I thought I already know. In fact some information I know are a bit incorrect even when I tried to get my information on trusted, science based periodicals and professionals. Many, many thanks!

By Valentina S C E

Aug 2, 2020

Excelente curso, fue denso pero muy explicativo y didáctico, lo recomiendo completamente. Profesionales de calidad y charlas muy completas. Es más orientado a profesionales de la salud en el área médica y enfermería, pero es importante saberlo para ampliar rubros y conocimientos.

By Erick G

Jul 31, 2020

Exceptional introductory course. Although just for adults, gives a broad but clear view of the most important aspects of COVID-19 care and approach. I’ll be waiting for the same pediatrics version of this.

By Suklang K

Jul 24, 2020

Thank you so much Standford Emergency medicine and all the professors for giving me the chance to learn more about how to identify and manage the patient with covid 19.

By Laxman G

Aug 1, 2020

I am not a Healthcare worker, but I got the big picture. The latter half of the course is like a diverse case study for medicine practitioners.

By Lian T P

Jul 25, 2020

Great course. But a little beyond the scope of a general pediatrician whose daily encounter is outpatient clinic setting.

By MICHAEL Q A

Jul 31, 2020

Muy bueno 👍, sin embargo , debería actualizar en relación de los tratamientos alternativos en relación al covid 19

By Egor S

Oct 19, 2020

Thank you for this great course! Excellent teaching, bright examples, comprehensive explanations and helping tests. Thank you, teachers and colleagues from Stanford University! Thank you Coursera for having this course for free in this difficult time. Really, really appreciate these your efforts, colleagues. With greatfullness, Egor Sonin, Moscow, Russia.

