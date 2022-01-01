University of Colorado System
Pathology refers to the study of diseases including the cause and effects. Pathology involves diagnosing diseases through various tests like a biopsy, blood samples, or an autopsy. It is a crucial part of diagnoses and treatment plan decisions.
It's important to learn about pathology if you want to get into any area of the medical field. It is the basis of diagnosing diseases and treatment plans. You'll need to be able to understand how it all comes together and be able to work with the rest of the team to give the patient the best outcome possible. It's also important to learn about pathology to know how to analyze changes in the patient and be able to see why the health problems are happening.
Online courses will help you learn about pathology by giving you detailed lectures with examples, assessments, and readings. You will be able to test your knowledge and understanding, and experts will be available to help guide you through the course. In the online courses, you will be given examples and practice questions that will benefit your work and research. Online courses offer the flexibility you need to learn on your own time and prepare you for the next course.
Typical careers that use pathology are those in the medical field. As a doctor, you need to know pathology to diagnose your patient and give them the best treatment option. You can also become a pathologist where you will analyze tests and exams to figure out what is wrong with the patient. In these careers, you will be part of a team to help other doctors and healthcare providers come up with a plan for the patients. Other careers that use pathology include medical technologist, forensic technician, or cytotechnologist. As a medical technologist, you will test and analyze samples as well as maintain the equipment. A career as a forensic technician involves collecting evidence from crime scenes and helping in criminal investigations. A cytotechnologist analyzes human cells and looks for abnormalities. This is crucial for determining at what stage the disease or illness is.