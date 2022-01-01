- Viral
Fundamentals of Immunology Specialization
Learn basic concepts and vocabulary in immunology!. Analyze new developments in immunological therapies designed for the treatment of disease.
About this Specialization
In the Fundamentals of Immunology Specialization, you will learn the basics of innate immunity, including complement, and its role in inflammation and activation of adaptive immunity.
The development of B cells and the production and improvement of antibodies.
The development of Th cells and their roles in promoting both immune responses and tolerance.
The role of the Major Histocompatibility Proteins in alerting T cells and their role in the success of organ and tissue transplants.
The mechanisms whereby cytotoxic T cells and natural kill cells recognize rogue-self cells and prod them into apoptosis.
The principles of chemical communication among immune cells.
Some example of how the immune system can cause problems and how we deal with these issues.
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of Immunology: Innate Immunity and B-Cell Function
Course 1 of a three course specialization called Fundamentals of Immunology. Each course in the specialization presents material that builds on the previous course's material.
Fundamentals of Immunology: T Cells and Signaling
Course 2 of a three course specialization called Fundamentals of Immunology. Each course in the specialization presents material that builds on the previous course's material.
Fundamentals of Immunology: Death by Friendly Fire
Course 3 of a three course specialization called Fundamentals of Immunology. Each course in the specialization presents material that builds on the previous course's material.
Fundamentals of Immunology: Dueling with the Dark Side
Fundamentals of Immunology, Course 4: Dueling with the Dark Side, covers the constant battle between your immune system and threats to your health. The first two lectures discuss viral and cellular pathogens, focusing on specific tactics they use to deflect immune attack. Next, a cheerier lecture describes other immune-based therapies, beginning with the use of engineered antibodies to treat specific diseases. This lecture continues with vaccine development (viral-engineered, killed, RNA-component vaccines and more) and adjuvant function and ends with vaccination strategies, including herd immunity and resisting the anti-vaccination movement. The last two lectures cover immune deficiencies and how cancer evades the immune system, concluding with advances in using immune therapies (antibodies and CAR T cells) to cure cancer.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
