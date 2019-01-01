Alma Novotny earned her PhD from Purdue University in Developmental Biology under the direction of Michael Forman. She has taught college courses for over forty years in plant and animal sciences, genetics and introductory, cell and developmental biology. She has also written test question banks and contributed questions to both the MCAT and the GRE Advanced Exam in Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology. Since joining Rice University in 2000, she has taught immunology and is a three-time recipient of the George R. Brown Award for Superior Teaching.