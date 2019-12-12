About this Course

75,516 recent views
Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(10,090 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introducing the Metaphors

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Surveying the Cells and Organs of the Immune System

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Innate Immunity

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Antigens and Antibodies

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 115 min)

