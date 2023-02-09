About this Course

Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will identify key innate immunity cells, molecules, and direct defence mechanisms.

  • You will also learn how our microbiota, the overall micro-organisms found in our body, influences our innate immune response.

  • Finally, you will understand how our innate immune cells inform our adaptive system of the presence of a threat.

Skills you will gain

  • Immunology
  • Tumour immunity
  • Autoimmunity
  • Infectious Diseases
Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Components of the innate immune system

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

The complement system

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Programming of innate immunity by the microbiota

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Antigen processing - MHC Class I and Class II

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

