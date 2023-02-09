Our immune system relies on an innate and an adaptive arm that communicate and collaborate to provide us with an optimal response against pathogens. This course focuses on our innate immunity which provides us our first, fast and inherited defence against infections.
This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.
You will identify key innate immunity cells, molecules, and direct defence mechanisms.
You will also learn how our microbiota, the overall micro-organisms found in our body, influences our innate immune response.
Finally, you will understand how our innate immune cells inform our adaptive system of the presence of a threat.
- Immunology
- Tumour immunity
- Autoimmunity
- Infectious Diseases
Components of the innate immune system
The complement system
Programming of innate immunity by the microbiota
Antigen processing - MHC Class I and Class II
