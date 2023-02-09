In this course, you will learn about the role of immune responses of the adaptive (acquired) immune system which provides specialised immunity against pathogens.
Intermediate Level
This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
In this course, you will explore the two main types of adaptive immune cells, T and B lymphocytes.
You will understand how their various sub-sets contribute to the overall immune response.
Finally, you will explore the effect of age on the function of the immune system.
Skills you will gain
- Immunology
- Tumour immunity
- Autoimmunity
- Infectious Diseases
Intermediate Level
This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
B cell effector functions and tolerance
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
T cell activation, T helper subsets and receptors
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Cytotoxic killing
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Regulatory T cells
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
