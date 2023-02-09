About this Course

Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields. 

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • In this course, you will explore the two main types of adaptive immune cells, T and B lymphocytes.

  • You will understand how their various sub-sets contribute to the overall immune response.

  • Finally, you will explore the effect of age on the function of the immune system.

Skills you will gain

  • Immunology
  • Tumour immunity
  • Autoimmunity
  • Infectious Diseases
Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields. 

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

B cell effector functions and tolerance

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

T cell activation, T helper subsets and receptors

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Cytotoxic killing

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Regulatory T cells

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

