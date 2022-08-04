- Tumour immunity
Immunology: The Immune System and its Failures Specialization
Enhance your knowledge in immunology. The specialisation will provide you with an insight into the molecular and cellular components of the immune system and demonstrate how they interact to protect us from pathogens in health as well as the consequences of their failure in disease.
You will learn central concepts in human immunology and advanced topics from cutting-edge research relating to clinical disease of the immune system.
You will link this knowledge to everyday relevant immunological manifestations (autoimmunity, defense against infectious diseases, tumor immunology).
You will identify key innate immunity cells, molecules, and direct defence mechanisms.
You will also learn how our microbiota, the overall micro-organisms found in our body, influences our innate immune response.
Throughout the five courses within this specialisation, you will have the opportunity to undertake a series of assessments where you will apply what you have learned about different aspects of immunology to topical issues and real-world questions. These topical issues include the immune system's response to the SARS-2-CoV (COVID-19) virus, allergies and other respiratory diseases such as asthma.
