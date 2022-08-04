About this Specialization

Our online Immunology Specialisation has been developed to provide central concepts in human immunology as well as advanced topics from cutting-edge research relating to clinical disease of the immune system over five designated specialisations. The initial two courses discuss the role of the innate and adaptive immune responses serving to protect the body from harmful pathogens, which if dysregulated can also lead to immune-mediated diseases such as immunodeficiencies, autoimmunity, allergy and chronic infection, evaluated in the remaining three courses.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Immunology: Innate Immune System

Course 2

Course 2

Immunology: Adaptive Immune System

Course 3

Course 3

Immunology: Autoimmunity, Allergy, and Transplants

Course 4

Course 4

Immunology: Immune System and Infectious Diseases

Placeholder

Imperial College London

