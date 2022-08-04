Profile

Sophie Rutschmann

    Bio

    Sophie has trained as an immunologist and geneticist at the Universitis Louis Pasteur in Strasbourg and Paris Orsay (France). She has completed her PhD in the laboratory of Professors Jules Hoffmann (Nobel Prize laureate) and Dominique Ferrandon on drosophila melanogaster’s immune response to infections. Following a post-doctoral position at the Scrips Research Institute in La Jolla (USA) in the laboratory of Professor Bruce Beutler (Nobel Prize laureate) studying the genetic regulation of immunity to intracellular bacterial infections, she has joined Imperial College London as research group leader to continue her exploration of the genetic regulation of the immune system. There, she has mainly focussed on the long-term memory immune response to viral infections. Sophie is the MSc in Immunology Programme Director and the Faculty of Medicine Academic Lead for Digital Education. She is passionate about teaching immunology and about providing opportunities for her students to develop their ability to think critically.

    Courses

    Immunology: Adaptive Immune System

    Immunology: Innate Immune System

    Immunology: Autoimmunity, Allergy, and Transplants

    Immunology: Immune Failures and Cancer Immunology

    Immunology: Immune System and Infectious Diseases

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder