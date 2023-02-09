About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • In this course, you will go on a journey with our infectious disease experts and explore immune response to bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites.

  • You will learn about mechanisms that some of these pathogens have developed to evade the immune response and survive in its human host.

  • You will learn about some of these disease in more details, focussing on aspects of the immune response in the various phases of the infection.

Skills you will gain

  • Immunology
  • Tumour immunity
  • Autoimmunity
  • Infectious Diseases
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Immune response to bacteria

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Viral immunity and evasion

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Immunity against fungal infections

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Immune responses to Leishmania parasites

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder