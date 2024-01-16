University of Leeds
Transmitting and Fighting Infectious Diseases
University of Leeds

Transmitting and Fighting Infectious Diseases

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Andrew Kirby

Instructor: Andrew Kirby

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Compare bacteria, viruses and parasites as causes of infectious disease.

  • Describe different modes of transmission of infectious agents.

  • Understand what an antibiotic is and explain what is meant by resistance to antibiotics.

  • Explain the basic components of the immune system and how it fights invading pathogens.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to the Transmitting and Fighting Infectious Diseases course. This course explores infectious diseases, how they are transmitted and how they can be treated.

What's included

3 videos13 readings6 discussion prompts

This week you will explore how the human body fights infections and how immunisation has reduced the occurrence of common infectious diseases.

What's included

2 videos11 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Andrew Kirby
University of Leeds
1 Course650 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Basic Science

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Basic Science? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions