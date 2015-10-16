About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Biology
  • Microbiology
  • Public Health
  • Vaccine Development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
3 readings
1 hour to complete

Pathogens

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Hosts

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Basics of Ecology

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Epidemiology

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

