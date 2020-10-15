DB
Apr 22, 2016
Can't fault this course at all and nor would I want to. Very interesting, brilliantly presented and the range of experts really enhanced it. It was engaging and made me keen to find out more.
DJ
May 12, 2017
It is a wonderful course , I have gain and updated my Knowledge in the area of Epidemics and Infectious Disease, Thanks to the Course organizers and most effective presentations . Dr Shivaji
By Jennifer M•
Oct 15, 2020
I feel like I learned a LOT in this course. I enjoyed having so many different instructors because I got to experience so many different teaching styles. As a teacher myself, I can also tell you that the great majority of these professors are fascinating to listen to (there is one fellow who seems terrified to be speaking publicly and I really felt sorry for him, but everyone else was great). I like being able to take tests at the end of each unit because I want to know if I have learned the material (EdX charges you for that, which is one of the reasons I prefer coursera). I cannot recommend this course highly enough if you are interested in Epidemiology.
By Matt G•
Apr 23, 2020
This course was super interesting. I am just completing a MPH and this was a course I wish was in my program.
By Janet W•
Apr 28, 2020
Excellent and highly recommended! Great faculty and guest speakers from diverse backgrounds providing a wide spectrum of opinions. I especially enjoyed the lively discussion forums in Week 8. Kudos to the course developer. Each topic was presented in “bite size” pieces and easy to comprehend. I can definitely apply this course to current events providing a foundation for understanding the Covid-19 pandemic.
By M.C. D D•
Apr 18, 2020
I have started several courses on Coursera - this was the first one I successfully completed in a looong time. The instructors are amazing: able to succinctly and clearly communicate important themes and concepts. I particularly enjoyed the brevity of each lesson. I completed the entire course in three weeks and moved on to other public health courses.
Thank you, thank you, thank you Penn State!
By Fahd H K•
May 1, 2020
This was a fantastic course. Especially given the current situation we are facing the world over. A very well structured course on a very important topic. Did a brilliant job in teaching the practical aspects of epidemics and epidemiology rather than focusing on the quantitative aspect of the discipline. A massive kudos to the team! Thank you for helping me improve my knowledge.
By 闰长青•
Feb 9, 2020
Excellent courses! These courses were prepared by a combination of virologist, bacteriologist, immunologist and socialogist. They provided a comprehensive perspective on how epidemics emerge, spread and would be controlled by us. Quiet interesting. I learned so much from the courses!
By 冯峥•
Feb 9, 2020
Wonderful introduction to epidemics. After finishing it, I've been able to distinguish whether a report about new epidemic is credible. I suppose it is important in today's society for that there seems to be more variable diseases while human society is continuously developing.
By Gracious A T•
May 12, 2020
Online learning of Epidemiology via this media is very convenient, I was able to learn at my pace and I must say that this course is not just an addition to my CV, It would also be used for the development of my local community in the health sector.
Thank you Coursera!
By Helen W•
May 3, 2020
Thank you so much for this fascinating course...which I really found so I interesting.I learned such a lot and I wish to congratulate all the scientists for explaining everything so clearly to a non scientist like myself..Great stuff!
By Ricardo Z V•
Apr 13, 2020
This course is "prophetic" for what we are experiencing today because of the coronavirus. Not only does he have a biological visión but also a social vision about beliefs and behavior. Very good course, I recommend it.
By Donna B•
Apr 23, 2016
By Shaaz N•
Apr 12, 2016
great course and its intensive learning . One might think its just another course . However, one needs to follow all the lectures and notes closely to be able to pass all their assignments .
By Pranav K•
Apr 12, 2020
An excellent brief course on epidemiology to refresh medical school knowledge and public health practitioners.
By Gita E•
Jan 15, 2020
The e-course was definitely very interesting, however, the quizzes were very annoying as well at times. I would spend more hours trying to pass these quizzes rather than actually learning from the course's content towards the end of it. Still, I recommend this course to anyone who wants an expansive introduction to infectious diseases.
By Suguna D•
Oct 2, 2016
Of course, its a nice course but the calculations were little more for me to understand as I am a Medical doctor. I enjoyed the course. Thanks one and all for helping me to understand the course
By nicholas P•
May 7, 2020
ENTHUSIASTIC KNOWLEDGABLE LECTURERS, MORE INTERESTING THAN I WAS EXPECTING AND WILL LEAD ME TO INVESTIGATE INTO THE RELATED SUBJECTS TO A GREATER LEVEL.
By Rodolfo R•
Aug 25, 2019
Good course on Infectious diseases; rather broad which includes social and belief perspectives.
Good points are: the part on the "social networks" which enable the student in better understanding on the patterns of transmission; the part on agriculture and zoonosis and their impact on infections in humans.
Parts where I expected a bit more: the part on the "dynamics", mostly on the SIR framework (I actually I choose to take this course hoping to get a deeper and practical understanding of this type of modeling).
By Peter D•
Sep 9, 2015
Was an interesting course but, at least to me, seemed to lack relevant material I was hoping for. When Addressing the concepts of Ebola, SARS, or the concepts of anti-vaccination the content was vague. But overall I thought the course was very informative on the concepts of how infections can spread and how we can track the movements in order to help control infection rates. I will definitely be going back to rewatch some of these lectures in the future.
By Elize•
Jan 30, 2018
The instructors state in the beginning, that they put a lot of effort into making this course fun... And it was! The course provides an overview on history of emergence and treatment of infectious diseases as well as developments and future considerations for prevention and treatment. The information is explained very well and supported by very entertaining animations, which help to memorize the course material. The additional readings and videos provided each week were informative and offered increased understanding of each topic. This was the 8th course I completed on Coursera, and eventhough I enjoyed all, this the only one I rated with 5 stars. Enjoy!
By Agustin C•
Oct 13, 2020
Excelente Curso!!! Explicado de una manera que hace que sea de fácil comprensión para cualquier persona que no este este familiarizada con la epidemiología, y al mismo tiempo explicado de una manera que resulta más entretenido que ver una serie o leer una novela. Creo que es un curso fundamental para hacer en este momento con los problemas que actualmente el mundo esta viviendo, ya que con este curso uno realmente entiende que es lo que esta pasando, aprende a hablar con propiedad y entiende que hacer ahora como en un futuro para no enfermar ni propagar una enfermedad infecciosa.
Recomendadísimo!!
By Ian B•
Apr 8, 2020
I took this course on learning of the Covid-19 outbreak. Very pleased I did. It was clear, even from the early lectures, that Covid-19 was going to be more serious than initial reports were suggesting. As a founding member of our local safety & security forum, we were able to formulate an emergency plan and mobilise ancillary medical personnel (we're all still on standby).
The course content is presented in a way that make it easy to understand. And kudos to whoever did the background sketches and animations... nice touch!
Thanks guys! And good luck to everyone still under lockdown!
By Robert C S•
Dec 12, 2016
Enjoyed the course tremendously, and it was a wonderful refresher course that I am using to keep me current with some of the tangential parts of my field of expertise. I would recommend this course to anyone who has an interest in infectious disease, epidemiology, microbiology, or related fields. The videos were short, direct, and enlightening and not dry and boring light some educational videos can tend to be. I am planning on taking a number of other courses offered through Coursera.org
By Hasala S k G K•
Jul 26, 2020
I am a mathematician who is primarily researching in mathematical control theory, who wanted to have a broader overview of epidemiology necessarily with biological aspects and mathematical epidemiology. This course was very helpful! I definitely recommend this course to anyone who is interested in learning epidemiology with possible directions of further studies and research. I make this an opportunity to thank everybody who taught the course and put everything together. Excellent job!
By Aparna S•
Sep 26, 2020
I would like to thank the instructors for designing such a wonderful course which concentrates on every aspect of epidemics. I thoroughly enjoyed myself through this learning process. The concepts were explained in a simple manner with focus on arousing curiosity and interest in the mind of the learners while giving insights into the world of epidemics and its dynamics. Highly recommend this course for those who are interested in disease biology and its impacts on the world.