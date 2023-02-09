About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • In this course, you will learn the causes and consequences of a failing immune system.

  • You will explore the impact of genetic deficiencies on the immune response.

  • You will understand the relationship between tumour and immune cells and how this leads to tumour survival.

Skills you will gain

  • Immunology
  • Tumour immunity
  • Autoimmunity
  • Infectious Diseases
Instructors

Offered by

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Immunodeficiencies

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Tertiary lymphoid structures

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Tumour immunology

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Viral persistence and human cancer

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

