Our immune system is a powerful network. It protects us from external threats, such as harmful substances and pathogenic agents, as well as cellular changes which could lead to diseases. Complications emerge when our natural defences do not function properly, which can result in immune disorders. These can take the form of less severe issues such as insect allergy. Others are more harmful, such as auto aggressive immune reactions, that lead to localised or systemic tissue damage.
Immunology: Immune Failures and Cancer ImmunologyImperial College London
Intermediate Level
This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
In this course, you will learn the causes and consequences of a failing immune system.
You will explore the impact of genetic deficiencies on the immune response.
You will understand the relationship between tumour and immune cells and how this leads to tumour survival.
Skills you will gain
- Immunology
- Tumour immunity
- Autoimmunity
- Infectious Diseases
Intermediate Level
This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Immunodeficiencies
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Tertiary lymphoid structures
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Tumour immunology
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Viral persistence and human cancer
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
