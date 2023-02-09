In this course, you will explore the mechanisms and immune responses involved in autoimmune diseases and in hyper-responsive phenomena, such as asthma. You will examine in detail the potential causes and factors behind an overactive immune system and the disorders that might ensue if the response is not adequately controlled. you will also analyse the effects of overactive immune response in transplant rejection.
This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.
In this course, you will learn about the consequences of the imbalance between the effector and regulatory immune responses.
You will also take a closer look at the potential mechanisms behind autoimmunity in the context of common autoimmune conditions.
You will examine the exaggerated/unnecessary immune reactions to innocuous particles, observed in allergies and hypersensitivity reactions in asthma.
- Tumour immunity
- Autoimmunity
- Allergy/asthma
- Infectious Diseases
- Immunology
Introduction to autoimmunity
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
Haematological autoimmune conditions
Asthma and allergic reactions
