Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.

What you will learn

  • In this course, you will learn about the consequences of the imbalance between the effector and regulatory immune responses.

  • You will also take a closer look at the potential mechanisms behind autoimmunity in the context of common autoimmune conditions.

  • You will examine the exaggerated/unnecessary immune reactions to innocuous particles, observed in allergies and hypersensitivity reactions in asthma.

Skills you will gain

  • Tumour immunity
  • Autoimmunity
  • Allergy/asthma
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Immunology
Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those learners with basic knowledge in biology, genetics, microbiology or related fields.

Instructors

Offered by

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to autoimmunity

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Haematological autoimmune conditions

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Asthma and allergic reactions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

