About the Course
In this course, you will learn about the role of immune responses of the adaptive (acquired) immune system which provides specialised immunity against pathogens.
Guided by our researchers in the Department of Immunity and Inflammation, we will take a closer look at the lymphocyte subsets and mechanisms involved in this delayed finely tuned response occurring days to weeks after the initial exposure to microbial antigens.
We will also focus on the versatile cellular components which can distinguish between self- and nonself antigens and on how age affects the immune responses....