Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Information

1 hour to complete
7 readings
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Forensic Science

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 108 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Chemical Analysis in Forensic Science

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Time of Death; Blood

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

DNA in Forensics

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

