Profile

Roderick Bates

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Roderick Bates is an Organic Chemist by training, but has been teaching Forensic Science by accident since 2005. He earned a PhD from Imperial College, London and followed this with postdoctoral work at Colorado State University. After academic positions in North Texas, Bangkok, Thailand and Exeter, England, he settled in Singapore. He is currently an Associate Professor of Chemistry. In addition to Forensic Science, he also teaches Organic Chemistry and is the author of a text book called “Organic Synthesis using Transition Metals” which will not be of interest to students in this course.

    Courses

    Introduction to Forensic Science

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder