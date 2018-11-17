AP
Apr 16, 2021
HI, I am student of forensic science and as per my knowledge this is the best course i come across.\n\nyou just need to have basic knowledge, the cases given in the course are awesome.\n\ni loved this
DP
Jan 21, 2022
Its a great course, i have learnt alot about forensic science and i am thinking of pursuing this career. Mr.Roderick Bates is a great Instructor and i wish i can do my Diploma and Degree with him.
By Adithya•
Nov 17, 2018
The Worst Part: The peer-graded assignment were the peers think that the example for marking criteria as answers and reward you with 0 marks for your idea and explanation, thus making you to redo the assignment for another 1 to 2 hour (Time taken by me for doing once. I failed and again did the assignment for another 1 to 2 hours because I was creative.)
The better part: Is the lecture where the instructors gives demonstration how to use the instruments such Chromatography, Spectrometer and also some experiments such as detection of blood and certain chemical compounds.
My suggestion is not to register for the certificate but instead just go through the free contents i.e. videos and you'll get an amazing knowledge and techniques used in FORENSIC SCIENCE.
By Sanne A•
Oct 9, 2018
If you're a CSI fan and that is the main reason for following this course, you might find this course interesting. But as someone who works within the field, I found some anecdotes/examples downright cringe-worthy or inappropriate and came across a couple of statements and quiz questions that are very questionable and/or misleading.
I think it's ironic that it starts with addressing how CSI can give the wrong impression of what the field really entails, and then continues using a lot of sensational content, with a presenter wearing goggles and a lab coat, and using introduction slides with a tune that sounds like it is coming directly from one of these shows.
As the course name suggests, it does give an introduction to Forensic Science, but I'd argue that it would benefit from adding some more sophisticated principles that lie at the heart of this profession. Students following this course, without a more proper background within the field, would very likely still suffer from the type of bias that is sometimes (not coincidentally) called the CSI effect.
By Nwawuba S U•
Jun 18, 2020
The training and instruction received in the course of the program were an excellent one. It exposed me to various techniques used for crime investigation. Generally, I had an awesome experience.
By Dr. P R•
Jul 9, 2019
This was a good course for reviewing forensic medicine. Some detail part of medicolegal aspects are insufficient but as a package, it is most essential for the expert to upgrade their knowledge.
By Diane F•
Apr 24, 2020
Fascinating course! I learned so much. The instructor was great and I thoroughly enjoyed all the real-life examples. I've taken several Coursera courses and this is by far my very favorite!
By Fredrica B•
Jun 28, 2020
Very good course. Material is easy to digest, even for beginners with very limited backgrounds in the sciences. Instructor explains everything sufficiently and was always very interesting. The use of case studies allowed practical understanding of the material being taught with real world applications while also challenging the learner to utilize the skills being taught to make judgments before taking on graded assignments. Overall, highly recommended course!
By Belinda J T•
Jun 16, 2018
Fabulous so far, very engaging and easy to retain. Thank you for the thought out slides and presentation. I love the hidden humor too! :) 11 Star excellence :D
By Elizabeth J•
Jun 1, 2020
The course was really informative!
By Cia B•
May 22, 2020
This training has been great. It guides the pupil through the science behind the Forensic and shows in a comprehensive way how different types of analysis of evidence is really done and how the instruments operate. While this is far to basic for an expert working with Forensic investigation, it is a great resource for anyone looking for an overall view of what truly is going on behind the scenes. Each technique is shown in the light of several criminal cases and duly explained. The course has been made with great care, and is educational as well as a fun and challenging experience. Enjoy!
By SHAJIA K•
Feb 1, 2019
it is a great course to gain knowledge
By Rachel G•
Sep 4, 2017
I have enjoyed this course so much! I have taken a lot of MOOCs relating to forensic science, but this one was the most in depth. I learned a lot, and I understand so much more about how different forensic sciences work. I especially enjoyed learning about mitochondrial DNA. I liked this course because the assignments are fictional cases that you look at an analyze, so you get to put yourself in the shoes of a detective. The professor gives so many real life examples that illustrate what he is teaching. It has inspired me to learn more about chemistry, as well.
By Kirsten A•
Jun 28, 2020
This course was something I wanted to do for fun during quarantine, but it was also a subject I was (am) incredibly interested in and considering pursuing. After taking the class and learning all of the material, I truly enjoyed my experience and all of the details in the studied cases, techniques and visuals presented. The professor was very clear and concise with his information; he is extremely knowledgeable and has a great mind and eagerness for what he does. This class has been a wonderful experience and, hopefully, a life-changing one for myself and others.
By Mostafa E•
Jun 10, 2018
very useful and interesting course.update: I am unfortunately have to review my rate and change it to one star. this is not because of the course itself actually, it is because the assignments.I applied for this course from months ago and until now I can't get my peer-review assignments finished yet. I finished around 30 courses and yet this is the only one that I faced this problem in.
By Megan P•
May 30, 2021
An extremely informative course if you are interested in forensics, and Professor Roderick is a brilliant teacher, even if it is only through pre-recorded videos. I highly recommend this course.
By Stacy•
May 5, 2020
An absolutely amazing course. I've really enjoyed studying and I'll never forget this. The quality is high, the staff is understandable and well explained. The best course I've ever explored.
By Everett R•
Nov 20, 2016
This is by far one of the best courses I have taken. It's intriguing and thought-provoking while providing fascinating information and going into detail on how forensic science works.
By Lawrence R•
May 1, 2019
Very interesting course which was very well presented. Would definitely recommend.
By Felix B•
Feb 3, 2019
Quite illuminating module
By Ismael F•
May 2, 2019
forensic scientist
By Claire H•
Aug 28, 2020
Some of the lectures are more informative than others, but good introductory course. The instructor periodically suffers from old-fashioned chauvinism in his apparent need to make extraneous comments about women (gratuitously commenting on a female forensic scientist's appearance, plus the "hell hath no fury" bit, "treat your woman well or she might kill you" - of course without acknowledging that it is the men who are statistically much more likely to kill their female partners), but it is mild and only pops up now and then. The problem with the grading is the peer-graded assignments, which take forever to grade and are not monitored independently, but that would be a problem in any course with that type of Coursera grading system.
By Nathan P K•
Aug 10, 2018
I really enjoyed this course. I was always somewhat interested in Forensic Science, which was realized through the popular relevant TV shows like CSI, but after having taken a real, educational course on the profession, I have learned that there is a lot more to deducing crime scenes and figuring out the nitty-gritty.
This course does a very good job of introducing students to the basics of Forensic Science. The multiple choice quizzes do test your knowledge, but I believe the real test of knowledge comes from the two case studies that you have to complete. You are met with different scenarios and you must determine, through your knowledge of Forensics and given evidence, the most likely outcome of a crime scene.
Overall, I truly enjoyed this course and recommend it to anyone who even has a slight interest in Forensic Science, or even to just develop your ability in problem-solving and attention to detail. Even if you don't, this course will benefit you in one way or another.
By Akshay K•
May 23, 2020
I First of all Thank, Professor Roderick Bates for providing best video course on Forensic Science, He is just amazing. And I wish to thank my mentor Ms. Paula for the technical support.
Now Regarding The course, Its the best you can find on Internet. At most informative sessions which covers most of the sections in forensic. Assignments were extraordinary and quizes were tailor made with the course syllabus.
On a Personal Note, I request Nanyang University and Professor Roderick Bates to provide Professional Courses on forensic science which will be the next version of this Course.
Thank You,
Akshaykaarthik
By John J J•
Jun 17, 2020
Excellent introduction to Forensic Science. The course gives you a really broad look at Forensics while helping you understand lots of details within each area. Given that there are many individual departments within Forensics, this course does a good job of introducing you to each of these departments, ensuring you know the role of each department, and whets your appetite for more information on each department. I am excited to continue learning about Forensic Science, and to consider the individual specializations. Thank you for the very informative and enjoyable course.
By Bernie N•
Mar 6, 2017
I've taken many, many Coursera courses and this is one of the best if not the best.
Video presentations are given in a straight forward manner with real world case studies that demonstrate application of topic material. I learned a LOT primarily due to the interesting nature in which the course was structured and material presented.
I cannot say enough nice things about this course and Professor Bates. Well, how about 'Outstanding"
Thanks You!
By Tamanna A•
May 29, 2020
This course helped to understand every possible detail that can be left at a crime scene and how to analyze them. Easy to understand, and the instructor was very clear about the lectures. Quizzes and assignments were also enjoyable and creative. I liked this course very much.