About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
English

University of Lausanne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1 - What is the "DNA" of a good forensic report ?

12 videos (Total 124 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

Week 2 - Elementary: source is not activity !

8 videos (Total 132 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

Week 3 - DNA is not the magic bullet

12 videos (Total 200 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

Week 4 - Trials by Numbers or Numbers on Trial

8 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

