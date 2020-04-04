AM
Feb 20, 2021
Very interesting course developing an understanding of forensic science and its use in various criminal cases as well as highlighting the limitations and challenges associated with its use in court.
JR
May 26, 2020
The instructors are very helpful and accessible. The course is enlightening and very important in the effective interpretation of forensic science. Thank you for preparing this course!
By Courtney B•
Apr 4, 2020
An excellent course; particularly for law students with an interest in pursuing criminal law and broadening their understanding of the applications of forensic evidence in the field.
By Abhishek U A•
Apr 29, 2020
It helps your analytical thinking and logical reasoning.
By Caroline•
Jan 21, 2019
This course is a great introduction into the hierarchy of propositions and our duty to the court as expert witnesses. It discusses in length the importance of reporting two alternate hypothesis in a balanced and transparent manner. It also drills home the risks involved, and uses several real life case studies to demonstrate what happens when science isn't followed or communicated correctly – that is, the associated dangers of misrepresentation and misinterpretation of results by both practitioner and judiciary. If you're skeptical and still questioning the importance of improving current state reporting and testimony (particularly within the pattern matching disciplines), then watch the interviews of victims affected by high profile erroneous fingerprint identifications (McKie/Mayfield). It not only humanizes what we do, but reminds us that we have a duty to the court, to the science and to public safety. It was a great privilege to be taught by leading forensic practitioners! Their collective wealth of knowledge is evident and I admire the large amount of behind-the-scenes work that would have been put into producing this course. I highly recommend this to people interested in strengthening forensic science, and I look forward to the next installment.
By Jan D K•
Jan 30, 2019
Well done Christophe, Alex, Tacha and Franco. The explanation regarding the different cases was very interesting to read. I wasn’t aware of all the impact and only know part of the stories behind the forensics.
This course is also very interesting to non-scientists and I am curious to see if the prosecutors understand the concepts of it. In our common previous experience, I was very disappointed in our attempt to explane the ENFSI guideline to Eurojust.
I look forward to see more of the same stuff here on coursera. Take care, Jan DE KINDER
By sandro s•
Dec 3, 2019
The course is excellent. The teachers are very competent and teach in a friendly manner. I am a teacher of Criminal Law in Brazil and I also indicated the course to my students. Congratulations!
By Gowtham A•
May 9, 2020
This course helped me in various aspects of forensic science with interesting case law and overall i made use of quarantine Productively
Thank you
By Gaston P•
Jan 11, 2019
Excellent Course, The transcripts should also be translated to other languages for the sake of non english speaking participants.
By BZD E•
Jan 12, 2019
Cours vraiment intéressant, qui a un intérêt autant pour les scientifiques que les magistrats, et permet de mieux comprendre l'interprétation des données scientifiques en forensique. La forme du cours est idéale : des vidéos courtes et qui reprennent plusieurs fois les notions importantes. Merci aux créateurs (des pointures du domaine forensique) du cours et vous qui hésitez encore, lancez-vous !
By Coreen S•
Apr 13, 2019
Great Course, learned a lot on evaluative report writing and how forensic science should speak to the course. However, it would have been interesting to see how offender profiling in a expert witness context should speak to courts.
By Merisa C•
Jan 3, 2019
Beautifully designed course, interesting and on point lectures, creative and motivating lecturers. Loved included real cases. I enjoyed very much taking the course. Thank you for such constructive and helpful course!
By LYNELLE T W Q•
Jul 11, 2020
One of the most well-structured online courses I have taken so far! The objectives and learning points are clearly emphasised every lecture and overall this was a great course.
By Cobus-Henry S•
Apr 29, 2020
Excellent content offered by pioneers in the field of scientific experts and how evidence is to be presented in courtrooms worldwide.
By Bill P•
Mar 21, 2019
Terrific course. Excellent instructors with essential guest participation and interviews. I'd very much like to see followup courses.
By Victoria D•
Oct 6, 2019
Gives you a strong framework about what considerations a forensic expert has to consider with respect to the evidence vs the court.
By nkosingiphile t•
Sep 1, 2019
Nice and interesting course indeed!. Lot of skills I have acquired and I will be aware of mistakes that we normally do.
By Jenny O•
Aug 12, 2019
Very interestin and well presented course.
By Flavio L R•
May 24, 2019
Great course with much useful information.
By ABHIJIT R•
Apr 19, 2020
Excellent Course
By Alexis M C•
Jan 7, 2019
It is a course to pay close attention because of the type of information taught. Forensic Statistics was difficult for me. I did learn a lot and believe I could use this information in my own Criminal Cases here in Yucatan, Mexico.
By Maria C F L•
Aug 26, 2020
Difficult but interesting course. Topic (but then its math) is still a little abstract. Discussion could be clearer.
By ADAMS M•
Feb 21, 2021
Very interesting course developing an understanding of forensic science and its use in various criminal cases as well as highlighting the limitations and challenges associated with its use in court.
By lelievre•
Nov 14, 2019
cours très pédagogiques, formats adaptés, contenu adapté à la pratique, à conseiller! et à appliquer en pratique!
By Massimiliano S•
Jan 2, 2019
I found in this course all the things that one forensic scientist must be aware about! Thank You
By Dan C•
Mar 24, 2020
excellent. I learned a few things that I was unaware of. Good teaching and excellent examples.
By Felix A•
Nov 17, 2020
VERY HELP AND I WILL RECOMMEND TO ALL, ESPECIALLY THOSE IN THE FIELD OF INVESTIGATIONS.