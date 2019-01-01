Alex Biedermann is Associate Professor at the School of Criminal Justice of the Faculty of Law, Criminal Justice and Public Administration of the University of Lausanne (UNIL, Switzerland). He obtained a BSc and a MSc in Forensic Science at UNIL, and worked as a scientific advisor in the Federal Department of Justice and Police (Berne, Switzerland) in cases investigated by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. His PhD thesis focused on graphical models and probabilistic inference for evaluating scientific evidence in forensic science. Alex conducted visiting research stays in Italy, the UK, Australia and the US. He teaches scientific evidence interpretation and decision analysis in Lausanne, with visiting appointments at partner institutions in Adelaide and Beijing. Alex is the principal investigator of the research project NORMDECS (Normative Decision Structures of Forensic Interpretation in the Legal Process, www.unil.ch/forensicdecision), funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation. This project ambitions to study fundamental questions of forensic interpretation through probability and decision theory. It aims at conceptualizing and substantiating forensic inference, both on a theoretical and practical account, as an integral part of a wider framework for coherent decision analysis in the law. The project features a highly multidisciplinary perspective by connecting core forensic science and the law – as the main applied research areas – with computational statistics and philosophy of science acting as supporting disciplines. Alex has authored and co-authored well over 100 publications (peer-reviewed articles, commentaries, chapters and books).