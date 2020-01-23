The American criminal justice system is in need of reform. We incarcerate too many people. We pay insufficient attention to scientific advances that can help separate out the most and least culpable and dangerous. We grant the police far too much power to use force and technological surveillance.
Hot Topics in Criminal JusticeVanderbilt University
About this Course
Offered by
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Mass Incarceration
Punishment & Prevention
Insanity & Neuroscience
The Death Penalty
Reviews
- 5 stars81.61%
- 4 stars9.55%
- 3 stars3.67%
- 2 stars1.47%
- 1 star3.67%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HOT TOPICS IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
The course is well designed, and the purpose of the assessment are very clear.
This was super educational and very comprehensive. I learned a lot and really enjoyed the class!
Highly engaging and interesting! Absolutely loved learning this :) [although keep in mind if you want to get the certificate, it may take a while due to the need for multiple peer reviews]
I was able to learn so much through this course. It was taught so nicely. I definitely would recommend it.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.