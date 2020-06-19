AS
Jan 23, 2020
Highly engaging and interesting! Absolutely loved learning this :) [although keep in mind if you want to get the certificate, it may take a while due to the need for multiple peer reviews]
MR
Dec 29, 2020
The course was well designed, delivered and included important topics of US Criminal Justice. The learning was enjoyable as well as kind of depressing (because of the subject matter).
By S. G•
Jun 19, 2020
The class itself is educational but the way the assessments are designed is quite rubbish. Written assessments are all graded by peer students which does not make a lot of sense as peer students can be highly unsure about the answer and grade whatever. It is unfair to depend on peers to grade. Personally, it is better to have multiple choice assessments than some written exams and not getting any constructive feedback from a professor, which is very useless. I do NOT recommend to buy this course.
By Juana•
Jun 22, 2019
fantastic! I love how the lecture video is designed, with students raising questions, I am stimulated to think critically. The professor has been very clear on everything he explains. Overall, I recommend this course, which gives plentiful insight into what's going on in criminal justice.
By Alanna S•
Jan 23, 2020
Highly engaging and interesting! Absolutely loved learning this :) [although keep in mind if you want to get the certificate, it may take a while due to the need for multiple peer reviews]
By Molly A G•
Feb 10, 2020
I enjoyed the content, but because another individual on the site who happened to grade a single assignment well below what was deserved, and was far lower than the other grade awarded by a peer for the same assignment, I have not been able to complete the course. I received a 100% on every other assignment. I paid for this course, and even after a re-submission, have not received a new grade so that I can receive the certificate I paid for.
By Susan F•
Jun 10, 2020
As an auditor, I found the course lectures to be informative and fairly accurate based on the topics discussed and the laws discussed. As far and interactive lectures, quizzes / test, and discussions; the course did not allow me to rate anything but the quizzes.
By Carolyn W•
Jun 24, 2020
This course gave me a good, foundational understanding of criminal justice in the US that can be used to determine areas of interest for further pursuit. Well done!
By Alexandra S•
May 17, 2020
I was able to learn so much through this course. It was taught so nicely. I definitely would recommend it.
By Henry T•
Jul 27, 2019
Fantastic content, additional readings, and presentation style by the Professor.
By Hayden D F•
Jul 20, 2019
Incredibly engaging!!
By SHIVAM A•
Oct 9, 2020
Asking other students to grade our test is more time taking. I finished all my assignments in one month but had to wait for others to grade my assignments.
By ADARSH P•
Jun 23, 2020
Very pathetic course structure.
Expectations ruined.
Don't make the mistake of enrolling in this course
By Md M R•
Dec 30, 2020
The course was well designed, delivered and included important topics of US Criminal Justice. The learning was enjoyable as well as kind of depressing (because of the subject matter).
By MEHER M T•
Jun 9, 2020
The course was planned out so well. The videos are precise and give us an insight into the criminal justice system. the readings let you know the subject more in detail.
By Maricatherine M•
Aug 29, 2020
Fantastic course! I have a degree in CJ and this was a nice refresher and I learned a lot, too. Very well-organized. I highly recommend!
By Pam W•
Jul 10, 2020
This course was very informative and thoughtfully outlined in the various hot topics in Criminal Justice
By ALAA A B•
Jul 14, 2020
this course is absolutely great, ut gave me a lot of new information so it is definitely an add value
By Jennifer R•
Jul 27, 2020
This was super educational and very comprehensive. I learned a lot and really enjoyed the class!
By Shavyrina M A•
May 31, 2020
I was amazed by this course. It is really Wonderfull, so much new to find out
By Archisman A•
Jul 12, 2020
Best course in Criminal Justice
By Staci M•
Jul 7, 2020
I loved this I absorbed it
By Winston A W•
Jul 24, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Ndigwe C I•
Jun 28, 2020
Excellent
By Katie J H•
Jul 23, 2020
I learned a lot of good information. The professor was a bit boring and slow though.
By Munira Q E q•
Sep 29, 2020
I will be investigator , because I am interested in Criminal justice. I think This course was given the most information about Criminology for me! I love Coursera. Thank You teacher! I've one dream and I want to meet with my teacher.
By Jan R S•
May 2, 2021
Great lecturer an course! So much knowledge put into a limited number of hours. Extremely satisfied. Highly recommended!