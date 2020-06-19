Chevron Left
Hot Topics in Criminal Justice by Vanderbilt University

About the Course

The American criminal justice system is in need of reform. We incarcerate too many people. We pay insufficient attention to scientific advances that can help separate out the most and least culpable and dangerous. We grant the police far too much power to use force and technological surveillance. As a way of thinking about dealing with these problems, this course examines two over-arching issues: What should we do with people who have committed crime, and how should we identify who they are? On the first issue, we will look closely at the nature and causes of mass incarceration, the death penalty, the lawfulness and usefulness of preventive detention and risk assessment, and the role of the insanity defense and neuroscience in assessing responsibility for crime. On the second issue, we will explore the laws regulating the police use of force, the growing role of technology and big data in facilitating police surveillance and detection and deterrence of crime, and the remedies for police malfeasance, including the exclusionary rule and damages actions. The overall goal is to help thinking individuals assess today’s criminal justice system and consider ways of making it better. After completing this course, participants should be able to: 1. Describe the mass incarceration problem in the United States and why it might exist; 2. Suggest ways of reducing incarceration; 3. Criticize risk assessment instruments and their use in preventive detention schemes; 4. Discuss the pros and cons of the death penalty, the exclusionary rule, and the insanity defense; 5. Analyze the relevance of neurological evidence in a criminal case; 6. Identify some of the reasons innocent people are wrongly convicted; 7. Elaborate on the role race plays at sentencing and in police use of force, stop and frisk and consent searches and 8. List the types of surveillance technology available to police and the constitutional principles that govern their use....

AS

Jan 23, 2020

Highly engaging and interesting! Absolutely loved learning this :) [although keep in mind if you want to get the certificate, it may take a while due to the need for multiple peer reviews]

MR

Dec 29, 2020

The course was well designed, delivered and included important topics of US Criminal Justice. The learning was enjoyable as well as kind of depressing (because of the subject matter).

By S. G

Jun 19, 2020

The class itself is educational but the way the assessments are designed is quite rubbish. Written assessments are all graded by peer students which does not make a lot of sense as peer students can be highly unsure about the answer and grade whatever. It is unfair to depend on peers to grade. Personally, it is better to have multiple choice assessments than some written exams and not getting any constructive feedback from a professor, which is very useless. I do NOT recommend to buy this course.

By Juana

Jun 22, 2019

fantastic! I love how the lecture video is designed, with students raising questions, I am stimulated to think critically. The professor has been very clear on everything he explains. Overall, I recommend this course, which gives plentiful insight into what's going on in criminal justice.

By Alanna S

Jan 23, 2020

By Molly A G

Feb 10, 2020

I enjoyed the content, but because another individual on the site who happened to grade a single assignment well below what was deserved, and was far lower than the other grade awarded by a peer for the same assignment, I have not been able to complete the course. I received a 100% on every other assignment. I paid for this course, and even after a re-submission, have not received a new grade so that I can receive the certificate I paid for.

By Susan F

Jun 10, 2020

As an auditor, I found the course lectures to be informative and fairly accurate based on the topics discussed and the laws discussed. As far and interactive lectures, quizzes / test, and discussions; the course did not allow me to rate anything but the quizzes.

By Carolyn W

Jun 24, 2020

This course gave me a good, foundational understanding of criminal justice in the US that can be used to determine areas of interest for further pursuit. Well done!

By Alexandra S

May 17, 2020

I was able to learn so much through this course. It was taught so nicely. I definitely would recommend it.

By Henry T

Jul 27, 2019

Fantastic content, additional readings, and presentation style by the Professor.

By Hayden D F

Jul 20, 2019

Incredibly engaging!!

By SHIVAM A

Oct 9, 2020

Asking other students to grade our test is more time taking. I finished all my assignments in one month but had to wait for others to grade my assignments.

By ADARSH P

Jun 23, 2020

Very pathetic course structure.

Expectations ruined.

Don't make the mistake of enrolling in this course

By Md M R

Dec 30, 2020

By MEHER M T

Jun 9, 2020

The course was planned out so well. The videos are precise and give us an insight into the criminal justice system. the readings let you know the subject more in detail.

By Maricatherine M

Aug 29, 2020

Fantastic course! I have a degree in CJ and this was a nice refresher and I learned a lot, too. Very well-organized. I highly recommend!

By Pam W

Jul 10, 2020

This course was very informative and thoughtfully outlined in the various hot topics in Criminal Justice

By ALAA A B

Jul 14, 2020

this course is absolutely great, ut gave me a lot of new information so it is definitely an add value

By Jennifer R

Jul 27, 2020

This was super educational and very comprehensive. I learned a lot and really enjoyed the class!

By Shavyrina M A

May 31, 2020

I was amazed by this course. It is really Wonderfull, so much new to find out

By Archisman A

Jul 12, 2020

Best course in Criminal Justice

By Staci M

Jul 7, 2020

I loved this I absorbed it

By Winston A W

Jul 24, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Ndigwe C I

Jun 28, 2020

Excellent

By Katie J H

Jul 23, 2020

I learned a lot of good information. The professor was a bit boring and slow though.

By Munira Q E q

Sep 29, 2020

I will be investigator , because I am interested in Criminal justice. I think This course was given the most information about Criminology for me! I love Coursera. Thank You teacher! I've one dream and I want to meet with my teacher.

By Jan R S

May 2, 2021

Great lecturer an course! So much knowledge put into a limited number of hours. Extremely satisfied. Highly recommended!

