More than ever, technology is shaping, and being shaped by, public policy. This has an enormous impact, particularly for marginalized communities. The artificial intelligence and computer algorithms increasingly driving government and industry decisions—from the allocation of social services to hiring—are reflecting and reinforcing social biases towards women, people of color, and disabled people, among others. Global climate change is having a disproportionately negative impact on low- and middle-income countries, and on historically disadvantaged communities of color in the United States. Communities are increasingly concerned they are not benefiting from government research funding, and that the regulation of emerging technologies is inadequate.
Justice and Equity in Technology PolicyUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 38 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 38 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
How do Values Shape Technology?
6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Technology and Equity
5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
10 hours to complete
Technology Policy and Equity
10 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 41 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Rethinking Expertise
5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.