This course will teach learners how to understand when issues can become legal issues, encourage learners to recognize legal problems early, identify possible “legal soft spots” in their own situations, and act when issues are identified to avoid them escalating. This course will also teach and encourage learners to think preventatively and provide some tools to use with an eye toward preventing future legal issues. Finally, this Teach-out seeks to expand the idea of legal health checks to a community level by encouraging learners to take on the task of informing others of legal soft spots and prevention tools to prevent and mitigate future legal problems.
Helping Families Avoid Negative Court Involvement Teach-OutJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Communication
- Law
- safety
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
13 minutes to complete
What is Preventative Law?
13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 5 readings
3 hours to complete
Thinking Preventatively
3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 92 min)
1 hour to complete
Applying Preventative Law to Family Law: Anticipatory Planning
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 3 readings
