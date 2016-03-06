About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
ELL Success in the Content Classroom: Teacher Toolbox Series Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Key Aspects of Engaging ELLs and their Families

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Case Study: The American Dream Academy, Phoenix, AZ

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 55 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Case Study: Longfellow Elementary School, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Case Study: Alhambra High School, Phoenix, AZ

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

