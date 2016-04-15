MV
Apr 13, 2021
The topics were very interesting and easy to follow. I enjoyed learning about ELL.
AP
Oct 2, 2017
Thank you so much to my instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.\n\nAna Pelayo.
By Sol B•
Apr 15, 2016
Five stars: wonderful content, I was engaged. No matter what ,I give a perfect score. However, I wish the instructors were less "I'm reading a script" and sounded more natural. I also missed video summary for some modules and module quiz to refresh knowledge. Thank you Ellen, Claire and ASU for making affordable this course and specialization. My gratitude with all of you!
By Zina I•
Jul 19, 2016
I truly enjoyed this course. As a speech-language pathologist, learning how to work with ELLs and their families was especially helpful as I work in the city with very diverse populations. Thank you for the wonderful course!
By Sarah Z•
Jul 15, 2016
I already new that family help is important and we do engage them one way or another in or institute. This course provided with more ideas and examples for getting them involved in learning of their family member.
By Nora S M D•
Mar 19, 2020
Excellent material to be able to apply with my students and parents; also with colleagues and the entire educational community
By Charlotta S R•
Nov 23, 2017
Great new ideas, extra material and links as well as a top quality course!
By Ana P•
Oct 3, 2017
By Susan D•
Mar 11, 2016
EXCELLENT Resources! EXCELLENT Instructor!
By MAURICE G V•
Apr 14, 2021
By Prasolova S I•
Feb 22, 2016
It has been great pleasure to take this course. I have learned a lot.
By Kriebel D S•
Sep 18, 2018
Very useful course for ESL Teachers!
By Thomas S•
May 5, 2016
Awesome. Very informative
By Lorena P•
Feb 4, 2018
Excellent Course!!
By Lucia T•
May 9, 2018
I'm giving this course a low rating not because of content, but because of the technical frustrations with the posting of assignments and the lack of ability to reach out and have someone help with technical issues. The content was rich and powerful, however, submitting the profiles and case study was frustrating
By De'Marley W•
Mar 7, 2016
Could be more engaging but consists of a whole lot of relative information.
By zachary r•
Sep 6, 2016
Informative, but not as involved as the previous ELL courses.
By Wafa A•
Jun 6, 2021
Excellent content with very important information. Thank you
By MERIAM A T•
Apr 24, 2021
Amazing Course! It is worth to take!