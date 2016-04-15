Chevron Left
Back to Engaging ELLs and Their Families in the School and Community

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engaging ELLs and Their Families in the School and Community by Arizona State University

4.6
stars
59 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn how to better and more successfully engage your ELL(s) and their families in the school and community. You will learn how to engage your ELL student in the classroom setting as well as in various aspects of the school including extracurricular activities and the inner workings of the school and education system. You will also be introduced to strategies for engaging the families of your ELL students in the school community and the wider community of your city and state. You will interact with a variety of case studies that highlight teachers, schools, and communities in different cities throughout the United States and the ways in which they successfully engage ELLs and their families. From sharing their experience, you will have the tools necessary to implement strategies and procedures for engaging your ELLs and their families. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: * Define the culture of ELLs in K-12 classrooms across the U.S. * Recognize cultural impact on learning and formal education * Assess your school’s engagement of ELLs and their families * Incorporate culturally sensitive techniques to engage ELLs in the classroom and school * Implement strategies for engaging ELLs’ families in the school and larger community * Design a plan for engagement of ELLs and their families in your school * Create a checklist for school and community resources for engaging ELLs and their families...

Top reviews

MV

Apr 13, 2021

The topics were very interesting and easy to follow. I enjoyed learning about ELL.

AP

Oct 2, 2017

Thank you so much to my instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.\n\nAna Pelayo.

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Engaging ELLs and Their Families in the School and Community

By Sol B

Apr 15, 2016

Five stars: wonderful content, I was engaged. No matter what ,I give a perfect score. However, I wish the instructors were less "I'm reading a script" and sounded more natural. I also missed video summary for some modules and module quiz to refresh knowledge. Thank you Ellen, Claire and ASU for making affordable this course and specialization. My gratitude with all of you!

By Zina I

Jul 19, 2016

I truly enjoyed this course. As a speech-language pathologist, learning how to work with ELLs and their families was especially helpful as I work in the city with very diverse populations. Thank you for the wonderful course!

By Sarah Z

Jul 15, 2016

I already new that family help is important and we do engage them one way or another in or institute. This course provided with more ideas and examples for getting them involved in learning of their family member.

By Nora S M D

Mar 19, 2020

Excellent material to be able to apply with my students and parents; also with colleagues and the entire educational community

By Charlotta S R

Nov 23, 2017

Great new ideas, extra material and links as well as a top quality course!

By Ana P

Oct 3, 2017

Thank you so much to my instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.

Ana Pelayo.

By Susan D

Mar 11, 2016

EXCELLENT Resources! EXCELLENT Instructor!

By MAURICE G V

Apr 14, 2021

The topics were very interesting and easy to follow. I enjoyed learning about ELL.

By Prasolova S I

Feb 22, 2016

It has been great pleasure to take this course. I have learned a lot.

By Kriebel D S

Sep 18, 2018

Very useful course for ESL Teachers!

By Thomas S

May 5, 2016

Awesome. Very informative

By Lorena P

Feb 4, 2018

Excellent Course!!

By Lucia T

May 9, 2018

I'm giving this course a low rating not because of content, but because of the technical frustrations with the posting of assignments and the lack of ability to reach out and have someone help with technical issues. The content was rich and powerful, however, submitting the profiles and case study was frustrating

By De'Marley W

Mar 7, 2016

Could be more engaging but consists of a whole lot of relative information.

By zachary r

Sep 6, 2016

Informative, but not as involved as the previous ELL courses.

By Wafa A

Jun 6, 2021

Excellent content with very important information. Thank you

By MERIAM A T

Apr 24, 2021

Amazing Course! It is worth to take!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder