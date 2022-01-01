About this Specialization

Plan lessons, activities and assessment with the ELL in mind, and create an engaging and welcoming environment for the ELL and their families. This Specialization covers lesson planning and assessing with the ELL in mind as well as engaging the ELL student and their families in the school and community. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills you learned by creating an annotated lesson plan and assessment with appropriate modifications for the ELL students. You will also develop a bank of resources for engaging the ELL in your school and community.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Lesson Planning with the ELL in Mind

4.7
stars
177 ratings
54 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Assessing Achievement with the ELL in Mind

4.5
stars
83 ratings
28 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Engaging ELLs and Their Families in the School and Community

4.6
stars
59 ratings
18 reviews
Course4

Course 4

ELL Success in the Content Classroom: Capstone Project

Frequently Asked Questions

Placeholder