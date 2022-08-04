Learner Reviews & Feedback for Helping Families Avoid Negative Court Involvement Teach-Out by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
This course will teach learners how to understand when issues can become legal issues, encourage learners to recognize legal problems early, identify possible “legal soft spots” in their own situations, and act when issues are identified to avoid them escalating. This course will also teach and encourage learners to think preventatively and provide some tools to use with an eye toward preventing future legal issues. Finally, this Teach-out seeks to expand the idea of legal health checks to a community level by encouraging learners to take on the task of informing others of legal soft spots and prevention tools to prevent and mitigate future legal problems.
This Teach-out is for anyone in a romantic relationship, co-parenting or parenting relationship, or people who work with families and young and emerging adults. Examples of professionals who may benefit from this course include: teachers, pastors and other church leaders, community organizers, social workers, doctors, nurses, and hairdressers....