Evidence shows that 1 life is saved for every 10-20 Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) issued. ERPOs are legally issued civil orders that allow people on the front lines to ask a court to prevent a person at imminent risk of harm to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing firearms during a critical period of risk. As of October 2020, ERPO laws have been enacted by nineteen states and the District of Columbia and while some aspects differ by state, the general process for applying and issuing ERPOs are quite similar.
ERPO: A Civil Approach to Gun Violence Prevention Teach-OutJohns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
ERPO 101: Introduction to Extreme Risk Protection Order Laws
Clinicians as Petitioners for ERPO
Law Enforcement as Petitioners for ERPO
Family/Partners as Petitioners for ERPO
Advocating for ERPOs
Upcoming Events: Live Webinar Discussion & ERPO Recommendations Report Release
