Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

ERPO 101: Introduction to Extreme Risk Protection Order Laws

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 2 readings
18 minutes to complete

Clinicians as Petitioners for ERPO

18 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min)
1 hour to complete

Law Enforcement as Petitioners for ERPO

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

Family/Partners as Petitioners for ERPO

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Advocating for ERPOs

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min)
1 hour to complete

Upcoming Events: Live Webinar Discussion & ERPO Recommendations Report Release

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 59 min), 2 readings

