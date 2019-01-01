Katherine Hoops is an assistant professor of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Her areas of clinical expertise are in pediatric sepsis and pediatric trauma. Dr. Hoops completed her residency training in pediatrics at the University of Alabama Birmingham before coming to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to complete her fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine. Her research is focused on the prevention of pediatric gun injury. She conducts research on understanding messaging to patients and families on guns and improving physicians’ counseling on firearm safety. She is also involved in innovative quality improvement initiatives studying the use technology to improve care of critically ill patients and has been named as a Hexcite Fellow with the Johns Hopkins Technology Innovation Center. Hoops received her undergraduate degree from Florida State University, her medical degree at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, and her Master of Public Health in Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.