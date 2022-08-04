About this Course

2,752 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how epidemiological trends and disparities in pediatric firearm injuries and deaths can guide interventions.

  • Utilize various research methods and theories to create and evaluate firearm injury prevention programs.

  • Recognize existing and promising policies that protect children and teens against firearm injury and death.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
10 hours to complete

Overview of Child and Adolescent Firearm Injury

10 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 341 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Firearm-Related Suicide

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 104 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Unintentional Injury

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 85 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
8 hours to complete

Community Violence

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 163 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder