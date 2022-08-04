Co-Director, Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention Marshall H. Becker Collegiate Professor Professor, Department of Health Behavior and Health Education, UM School of Public Health Professor, Department of Psychology, Rackham Graduate School Dr. Zimmerman is the Marshall H. Becker Collegiate Professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Health Education in the School of Public Health and editor of the Youth & Society. He is also editor emerita of Health Education & Behavior. He is the Co-Director of the UM Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention, Director of the CDC-funded Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center and the Prevention Research Center, Co-Director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance funded National Center for School Safety, and Co-Director of the Outreach and Translation Core of the CDC-funded U-M Injury Prevention Center. He is also a founding scholar for Youth Empowerment Solutions, an evidence-based youth violence prevention program. Dr. Zimmerman’s research focuses on the application and development of empowerment theory and the study of adolescent health and resiliency. He has translated his research on individual and community risk and promotive factors to develop and evaluate community-based programs with an emphasis on prevention of community violence. Dr. Zimmerman also studies developmental transitions and longitudinal models of change. Dr. Zimmerman contributed to the U-M IPC Massive Open Online Course, “Injury Prevention for Children and Teens” in the Introduction to Child and Adolescent Injuries section.