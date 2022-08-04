Profile

Pat Carter, MD

Co-Director, Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention

    Bio

    Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, UM School of Medicine Associate Professor of Health Behavior & Health Education, UM School of Public Health Co-Director of the UM Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention Dr. Carter is an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine (School of Medicine) and Health Behavior & Health Education (School of Public Health) at the University of Michigan. He is the Co-Director of the UM Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention, the Director of the CDC-funded University of Michigan Injury Prevention Center, and part of the leadership team for the NICHD-funded Firearm Safety among Children and Teens (FACTS) Consortium. Dr. Carter’s research is within the field of firearm injury prevention, specifically the development, testing, and implementation of emergency department (ED)‐based interventions to decrease firearm violence, youth violence, and associated risk behaviors such as substance use among high‐risk urban youth populations. He also has a line of research focused on using intensive longitudinal data, collected via innovative m-health applications, to characterize epidemiological and contextual factors underlying adolescent risky firearm behaviors. He is the past Chair of the ACEP Trauma and Injury Prevention Section, serves as an Assistant Editor for the Annals of Emergency Medicine, and has served as a member of the Technical Advisory Group focused on developing a firearm research agenda for the American College of Emergency Physicians. Dr. Carter has research funding as a PI or Co-I on grants from NIDA, NIAAA, CDCP, and NICHD, all focused within the field of violence and injury prevention.

    Courses

    Science of Firearm Injury Prevention Among Children & Teens

