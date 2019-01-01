Profile

Shannon Frattaroli, PhD, MPH

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Shannon Frattaroli, PhD, MPH, is an Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health where she serves as Deputy Director and Associate Director for Outreach for the Center for Injury Research and Policy. At the School Dr. Frattaroli teaches courses on Public Health Policy Formulation, Qualitative Research Methods, and Implementation Research and Practice. Her research focuses on policy strategies designed to prevent injury, including injuries resulting from motor vehicle crashes, opioid misuse and abuse, and gun violence – particularly firearm-related domestic violence. Dr. Frattaroli is committed to work that advances the translation of findings into policy and practice. She works with federal and state policymakers to identify policy solutions that are informed by the available evidence and likely to maximize benefits to the public’s health. She has published widely on the use of qualitative methods in injury prevention, as well as on the science and practice of translating injury and violence prevention interventions.

    Courses

    Let's talk about it: A Health and Immigration Teach Out

    Black Agricultural Solutions to Food Apartheid: A Teach-Out

    ERPO: A Civil Approach to Gun Violence Prevention Teach-Out

    Opioid Epidemic: From Evidence to Impact

