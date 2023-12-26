Increasingly, terms such as “colonialism,” “decolonization,” and “social structures,” appear in media, conversations, and educational spaces, often without nuanced explanations of these concepts and how they relate to current U.S. society and the individuals in it.
Ongoing U.S. Settler Colonialism & Native Peoples Teach-Out
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Develop a living understanding of ongoing settler colonialism in the U.S.
Analyze everyday forms of settler colonialism in your own life, work, and interests.
Describe Indigenous Peoples/Native Nations' robust presence.
Dream alongside others about anti-colonial futures.
There are 7 modules in this course
This module introduces the U.S. as a current settler colonial nation and guides participants in considering their own relationships (or lack thereof) with diverse and numerous Indigenous Peoples/Native Nations
This module provides the first cornerstone in understanding ongoing settler colonialism—the attempt to eliminate Native Peoples. Additionally, this module showcases the enduring presence of Native Peoples despite settler colonialism's ongoing attempts of erasure.
This module provides the second cornerstone in understanding ongoing settler colonialism—the imposition of property, ownership, and possession. Furthermore, this module highlights pre-colonial (which are also current), Indigenous approaches to land, knowledge, and more-than-human relatives that are not rooted in ownership and possession.
This module outlines the third cornerstone in understanding ongoing settler colonialism—the production of anti-relationality via the erasure, damage, and unavailability of certain kinds of relationships between people, land, ideas, cultures, and more-than-human relatives. This settler colonial anti-relationality prioritizes principles of individualism, human-centeredness, and ownership/property. Additionally, this module demonstrates the centrality of meaningful relationships in Indigenous worldviews and the importance of interconnection, care, responsibility, collectivity, consideration, and reciprocity.
This module provides the fourth cornerstone in understanding ongoing settler colonialism—the naturalization (making it seem typical and unremarkable to all people in the U.S.) to have limited life options. Specifically, settler colonialism socializes individuals, families, and groups of people into assuming there are only certain settler colonial-approved ways—often singular, binary, or on a narrow spectrum—to learn, pray, create a family, love, participate economically, rest, eat, organize time, dress, govern, birth, die, attend to health, work, generate/share knowledge, be in relationships, conduct research, and so much more. Furthermore, this module highlights the expansive possibilities that exist for social configurations, governing, worldviews, and more that Indigenous knowledges and futures show us.
