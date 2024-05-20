The University of Sydney
Confident Conversations About Race and Racism
Confident Conversations About Race and Racism

Gabrielle Russell

Instructor: Gabrielle Russell

Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

2 assignments

There are 6 modules in this course

Welcome to the Confident Conversations about Race and Racism course.

2 videos3 readings1 discussion prompt

This module will explore how we understand 'race'. It will identify how race is constructed and explore different contexts, histories, and experiences of race. This module will outline the broad understanding of race and specifically the structural nature and impact and how whiteness is embedded in belief systems and actions which perpetuate racism.

11 videos1 reading

This module will explore what racism is and explore how it is constructed and experienced in different contexts. It will identify different ways that racism manifests and is perpetrated. It will also examine the connections between privilege, power, and racism.

18 videos1 reading1 assignment

This module builds on the understanding of race and racism developed in the previous two modules and identifies how to be anti-racist. The module explores what being anti-racist means as well as identifying different ways to be anti-racist. This includes developing racial literacy and understanding the language or anti-racism. The module also draws on diverse cultural ways of talking about and addressing racism.

11 videos2 readings

This module identifies common behaviours and ways of thinking that hinder the ability to be anti-racist. This module will address unconscious bias and examine racial privilege. The ways in which people deflect and distract to avoid talking about and addressing racism. This module will include ways to interrupt these behaviours and how to be more critically self-reflective about our own biases and privileges.

28 videos1 reading1 assignment

This module brings everything together to explore what anti-racism looks like in action. It will identify practical approaches to respond to everyday situations. It will also explore social and emotional wellbeing for anti-racism work.

18 videos3 readings1 peer review

Gabrielle Russell
The University of Sydney
1 Course13,375 learners

The University of Sydney

