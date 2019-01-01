Dr Gabrielle Russell is the Assistant Director and Education Lead at the National Centre for Cultural Competence (NCCC) at the University of Sydney. Her experience has been gained working in diverse sectors including non-government organisations, politics, business, church and higher education. Gabrielle is particularly interested in how to develop cultural competence from a non-Indigenous perspective and in particular how to facilitate a deeper understanding of transformative ways to learn and work together. Gabrielle has a long standing interest in human rights and social justice issues. Prior to joining the NCCC her work particularly focused on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social justice and policy context. She has developed education and advocacy programs that address key policy issues as well as racism, Whiteness, colonization, Indigenous theology and inculturation. Gabrielle has taught units in race and racism, Indigenous education and Indigenous studies. Gabrielle’s PhD research, 'From Pumpkins to Property Management: Developing the Organisational Capacity of the Jubal Aboriginal Corporation' (2011) looked at Aboriginal community enterprise development and capacity building in a Northern NSW context. Gabrielle’s current teaching and research interests include race and racism, critical pedagogies, service learning and cultural competence. She is currently working on projects which range from developing models of engagement and preparation of students for service learning opportunities in Aboriginal community controlled organisations to developing online modules to facilitate cultural competence learning.