Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introductions

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Representation and visibility in Aboriginal Sydney

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Sovereignty and self-determination in a colonised place

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

People, past and present

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading

