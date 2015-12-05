About this Course

2,760 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,165 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Movements & Campaigns

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 155 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Organizations of the Civil Rights Movement

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 155 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Nonviolent Philosophies & Tactics

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 97 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Organizational & Social Change

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 86 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FROM FREEDOM RIDES TO FERGUSON: NARRATIVES OF NONVIOLENCE IN THE AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder