The Modern Civil Rights Movement is a significant landmark in United States history. This movement was a struggle for human rights directly challenging the nation to extend its democratic principles to African Americans and all peoples. This course sheds light on the often overlooked strategic planning that supported the direction of the events and is told by a voice intimately involved in the organization of movement—Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr. Topics include the history of the campaigns, the different coalitions and groups, philosophy and methods of nonviolent direct action, and the contemporary application of nonviolent conflict transformation. The course hosts several guest speakers, including Andrew Young, Reverend C.T. Vivian, Henry "Hank" Thomas, and Constance Curry.
From Freedom Rides to Ferguson: Narratives of Nonviolence in the American Civil Rights MovementEmory University
About this Course
Offered by
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Movements & Campaigns
Upon completion of this module, learners will be able to: 1) discuss the contributions and involvement of civil rights activists and leaders in the Civil Rights Movement (CRM) campaigns in the United States, and 2) examine the chronology and phases of the Movement and CRM campaigns.
Organizations of the Civil Rights Movement
Upon completion of this module, learners will be able to: 1) list the major groups of the American Civil Rights Movement, 2) discuss the impact of CRM groups, 3) discuss the importance of having multiple groups involved in the CRM, and 4) analyze the importance of strategy in organizing groups.
Nonviolent Philosophies & Tactics
Upon completion of this module, learners will be able to: 1) list and define the six principles of nonviolence, 2) identify the six strategies of nonviolence, and 3) analyze the social dynamics of nonviolence.
Organizational & Social Change
Upon completion of this module, learners will be able to: 1) describe the various applications of nonviolence, 2) outline the academic foundations of nonviolence, and 3) define and discuss social action.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.47%
- 4 stars11.88%
- 3 stars1.98%
- 1 star0.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FROM FREEDOM RIDES TO FERGUSON: NARRATIVES OF NONVIOLENCE IN THE AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT
Absolutely fascinating course - a privilege to have insights from one of the major lights of the civil rights movement
Nice review of a very difficult time in our history which was favored by some courageous folks who worked and endured a lot to effect a better society.
Love the class I am getting married to a black man and am white. I am learning his culture and how it is.
One of the best and most informative classes I have taken on Coursera. I highly recommend for everyone!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.