About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview of Violence

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Types of Violence

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Biological, Social, & Psychological Contributors of Violence

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 97 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Consequences of Violence

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

