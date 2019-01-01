Associate Professor
Debra Houry, MD, MPH, is Vice-Chair for Research and Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and Associate Professor in the Department of Behavioral Science and Health Education and Department of Environmental Health at the Rollins School of Public Health. She is the Director of the Emory Center for Injury Control and has authored more than 90 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters on injury prevention and violence. She has been the recipient of several national awards, including the first Linda Saltzman Memorial Intimate Partner Violence Researcher Award from the Institute on Violence, Abuse, and Trauma and the Academy of Women in Academic Emergency Medicine's Researcher Award. She is the President for the Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research.