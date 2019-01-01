Professor
Pamela Scully is Professor of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and Professor of African Studies at Emory University. Her most recent book is Sara Baartman and the Hottentot Venus: a Ghost Story and a Biography, co-authored with Clifton Crais (Princeton, 2009, 2010). She is finishing a short biography of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia. She writes generally on sexual violence, transitional justice and feminist theory. She teaches courses on the history of sexual violence in wartime and post-conflict, genealogies of feminist thought, and gender and transitional justice. Professor Scully is the Director of Emory’s Center for Faculty Development and Excellence. She is also Treasurer and Membership Secretary of the International Federation for Research in Women's History and past editor for American subscriptions for the Women's History Review. She serves on the editorial board of The Journal of Women’s History, The Journal of British Studies, The Journal of Peacebuilding and Development, and Social Dynamics, and is on the advisory board of The Journal of Southern African Studies. Professor Scully works closely with the Institute for Developing Nations, a partnership between Emory University and The Carter Center, which focuses on collaborative research regarding issues of poverty and development.