Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

No prior learning or skills required

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Social justice and race
  • Social change
  • Neighbourhood change
  • Housing inequality
  • Social geography
University of Glasgow

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

An introduction to gentrification

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Gentrification deconstructed

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

How do you research gentrification?

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 86 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Back home

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 29 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

