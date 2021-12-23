About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • • Practice evaluating on-the-ground problems to identify pertinent solutions
  • • Practice navigating online in order to engage with specialised resources
  • • Learn to apply technical legal and policy categories to factual scenarios
  • • Practice sifting complex factual information to identify important features and trends
  • • Learn to engage with technical concepts
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Introduction

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 1: Internal displacement: scale, causes and effects

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 2: The emergence of IDP law, policy and institutions

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 3: IDP protection in practice

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

