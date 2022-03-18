Chevron Left
Back to Internal Displacement, Conflict and Protection

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Internal Displacement, Conflict and Protection by University of London

4.7
stars
18 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This course provides insight into the phenomenon of internal displacement, a major humanitarian and development challenge in today’s world. Taking a global perspective, you will learn about who internally displaced persons (IDPs) are and where they come from, as well as delving into the fundamentals of the global protection response for IDPs and potential ‘solutions’ for those who have been internally displaced. The course places you at the centre of the learning experience through engagement with a range of robust and challenging activities, materials and online peer engagement. This course has been developed by a specialised consortium of research networks and institutions working on IDP protection and research: • Global Engagement Network on Internal Displacement in Africa • Latin American Network on Internal Displacement • Middle East Network for Research on Internal Displacement • Internal Displacement Research Programme and Birkbeck at the University of London. Learners who have completed this course may seek to continue studying on our online Master’s programme in Refugee Protection and Forced Migration Studies. In 2019, this MA was awarded the prestigious Roger Mills Prize for its innovative approach to online learning. That programme builds upon the MOOC experience, delivering a fully accredited Master’s degree in an online learning environment. The development of this course was supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), on behalf of the UKRI Global Challenge Research Fund (GCRF) as part of the funded project “Interdisciplinary Network on Internal Displacement, Conflict and Protection” (AH/T005351/1), working in collaboration with network leaders Dr Beatriz Sanchez Mojica, Dr Hana Asfour and Dr Romola Adeola. Key learning objectives: • Explain the main trends in internal displacement, and why IDPs merit special assistance • Assess ‘protection’ and ‘solutions’ for IDPs, including the links to development • Evaluate the experience of internal displacement, drawing on research and creative sources...

Top reviews

AS

May 21, 2022

Thanks to all the instructors, professors, Coursera team and the students for a wonderful opportunity to learn, engage and understand the intricacies of internal displacement, conflict and protection.

PM

Jan 9, 2022

It was an awesome opportunity taking this course. I liked the format of the training. Got insights on things I ignored about the plight of IDPs and how well to serve them.

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Internal Displacement, Conflict and Protection

By Yadana A

Mar 18, 2022

I'd prefer if there had been quizzes. Peer-graded assignments alone are not very engaging for me with the materials in the course. Overall, it is a good introductory course to interal displacement, conflict and protection.

By JohnBosco C C

Jan 19, 2022

I enjoyed the great learning opportunity and it has helped me to develop my skills in the analysis and evaluation of the challenges in internal displacement contexts. The resources provided for the course by the instructors were awesome.

By Cristina B

Apr 25, 2022

Actualized materials.

Good structure.

Enough materials to learn but not too many. They were affordable in the required time.

Different opportunities to intaract and exchange between learners and to learn byreading each other considerations.

By Ashima S

May 22, 2022

Thanks to all the instructors, professors, Coursera team and the students for a wonderful opportunity to learn, engage and understand the intricacies of internal displacement, conflict and protection.

By princekwamiso

Jan 10, 2022

It was an awesome opportunity taking this course. I liked the format of the training. Got insights on things I ignored about the plight of IDPs and how well to serve them.

By Reza H

May 5, 2022

As a general course in IDPs issues, I found this course convenient for the people interested in Humanitarian subjects.

By Megan S

Jan 17, 2022

The course has a lot of valuable information and is laid out in a logical and easy to follow way.

By Frédéric G O E

Jan 18, 2022

T​he course is essentially based on readings and this is a good manner to give knowledge

By Pablo C

Dec 24, 2021

​buen curso básico para comenzar a entender el fenómeno

By Mhd E A

Apr 22, 2022

Insightful!

By AKPOVI R

May 18, 2022

Le cours sur Internal displacement conflict and protection m'a permis d'avoir une vue plus large sur les questions reltives au deplacement interne, les catégories des personnes impliquées, leurs difficultés, et les approches de solutions pour amoindrir leurs souffrances. C'est un cours interessant pour celui qui ambitionne de travailler dans le domaine de la migration et surtout de la migration forcée

By Marian v L

Jan 29, 2022

I​ enjoyed the course. The reading materials were interesting to read and gave a good inside of the topic. One small remark: the word count for the peer review assignments could be increased to 100-200 words.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder