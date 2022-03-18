AS
May 21, 2022
Thanks to all the instructors, professors, Coursera team and the students for a wonderful opportunity to learn, engage and understand the intricacies of internal displacement, conflict and protection.
PM
Jan 9, 2022
It was an awesome opportunity taking this course. I liked the format of the training. Got insights on things I ignored about the plight of IDPs and how well to serve them.
By Yadana A•
Mar 18, 2022
I'd prefer if there had been quizzes. Peer-graded assignments alone are not very engaging for me with the materials in the course. Overall, it is a good introductory course to interal displacement, conflict and protection.
By JohnBosco C C•
Jan 19, 2022
I enjoyed the great learning opportunity and it has helped me to develop my skills in the analysis and evaluation of the challenges in internal displacement contexts. The resources provided for the course by the instructors were awesome.
By Cristina B•
Apr 25, 2022
Actualized materials.
Good structure.
Enough materials to learn but not too many. They were affordable in the required time.
Different opportunities to intaract and exchange between learners and to learn byreading each other considerations.
By Ashima S•
May 22, 2022
Thanks to all the instructors, professors, Coursera team and the students for a wonderful opportunity to learn, engage and understand the intricacies of internal displacement, conflict and protection.
By princekwamiso•
Jan 10, 2022
It was an awesome opportunity taking this course. I liked the format of the training. Got insights on things I ignored about the plight of IDPs and how well to serve them.
By Reza H•
May 5, 2022
As a general course in IDPs issues, I found this course convenient for the people interested in Humanitarian subjects.
By Megan S•
Jan 17, 2022
The course has a lot of valuable information and is laid out in a logical and easy to follow way.
By Frédéric G O E•
Jan 18, 2022
The course is essentially based on readings and this is a good manner to give knowledge
By Pablo C•
Dec 24, 2021
buen curso básico para comenzar a entender el fenómeno
By Mhd E A•
Apr 22, 2022
Insightful!
By AKPOVI R•
May 18, 2022
Le cours sur Internal displacement conflict and protection m'a permis d'avoir une vue plus large sur les questions reltives au deplacement interne, les catégories des personnes impliquées, leurs difficultés, et les approches de solutions pour amoindrir leurs souffrances. C'est un cours interessant pour celui qui ambitionne de travailler dans le domaine de la migration et surtout de la migration forcée
By Marian v L•
Jan 29, 2022
I enjoyed the course. The reading materials were interesting to read and gave a good inside of the topic. One small remark: the word count for the peer review assignments could be increased to 100-200 words.