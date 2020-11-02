In Reclaiming the Street, you will learn about the mechanisms of change and will be challenged to apply this knowledge to start creating vibrant streetscapes in your neighbourhood. This six week course will guide you through seminal academic work on the topics of transition management and street experiments while providing practical insights from practitioners from around the world. A final peer-reviewed project integrates key takeaways from each module of this course to help you write an actionable plan for change.
Explore the street as a space for experimentation and an arena for transitioning towards a new mobility paradigm
Understand how tactical urbanism can be deployed for maximum effectiveness in changing the streetscape
Articulate the relationship between citizen activism and the bureaucratic structure
Re-imagine the street as a space for people rather than infrastructure for moving traffic
- Transition Management
- Urban Planning
- Street Experiments
- Citizen Activism
- Tactical Urbanism
EIT Urban Mobility
This online course is supported by the EIT Urban Mobility’s Competence Hub. EIT Urban Mobility is an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) that has been working since January 2019 to encourage positive changes in the way people move around cities in order to make them more sustainable and liveable places.
1 — Understanding Transitions in Mobility
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen changes to the streetscape happening in cities all around the world. While the fast pace of these changes is promising for building a world less dependent on automobiles, one unanswered question remains: Are these renewed streets here to stay? In this module, we introduce you to the "transitions framework" to understand how change happens in the mobility system at different scales in society, As we progress through this course, your understanding of this framework will help you identify where your efforts can be best applied in creating change.
2 — Streets as Transition Experiments
How do experiments play out on the street? You will be pleased to discover that creating change in public space can be a bottom-up process driven by temporary initiatives. We examine how temporary experiments can then be solidified into policies and permanent street changes after a successful experiment concludes. Oakland, USA and Milan, Italy are two places where policy makers have announced ambitious plans to transform their streets after witnessing a high level of political support for their experimental initiatives.
3 — Living World vs. System World
What happens when citizens encounter a bureaucracy? It is no easy feat to instill a system level change in large systems, whether it is government or another large technocratic organization. But even the largest bureaucracies are staffed by individual people, just like you and me. Where front-line individuals of an organization meet their constituents, the results can be particularly interesting. With certain rules and procedures in place, street-level professional have to be creative in how they navigate the conservative system world in order to create change that matters in the dynamic living world. We go to France to understand how activist groups have deployed their tactics to create change in the bureaucracy.
4 — Redefining Traffic in Cities
What is the role of traffic in our cities? While mobility (virtual and physical) is essential to accessing opportunity, is it possible to achieve mobility without traffic? In this block, you will read an academic paper that visits five cities around the world to explore creative solutions to the problem of traffic. In doing so, we find that by moving people more efficiently, we are able to repurpose the reclaimed space for more valuable uses, even in the middle of a highway. As it turns out, changing the way we talk about traffic, especially moving away from utilitarian language, is a powerful way to change perceptions of traffic for yourself and others.
A very well organized program. This is the first time i had connected to cycling and passenger oriented one. Again thanks a lot for the new ideas and planning thank you coursera .
Great course material and assignments, definitely worth the time and effort
Excellent blend of reading and other material made it enjoyable throughout. Thanks for doing this
Excellent course really grew my knowledge of the area and learnt lots of new insights and open my perspective to new ways of thinking. Highly recommend
