About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore the street as a space for experimentation and an arena for transitioning towards a new mobility paradigm

  • Understand how tactical urbanism can be deployed for maximum effectiveness in changing the streetscape

  • Articulate the relationship between citizen activism and the bureaucratic structure

  • Re-imagine the street as a space for people rather than infrastructure for moving traffic

Skills you will gain

  • Transition Management
  • Urban Planning
  • Street Experiments
  • Citizen Activism
  • Tactical Urbanism
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Amsterdam

Placeholder

EIT Urban Mobility

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

1 — Understanding Transitions in Mobility

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 127 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

2 — Streets as Transition Experiments

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

3 — Living World vs. System World

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

4 — Redefining Traffic in Cities

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes



Frequently Asked Questions

